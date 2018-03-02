Gun-Free Zones Don’t Protect Students

We are all combatants on the front lines of the war on terror and evil. Some of us are disarmed and expect police to protect us. However, they are not able to be present when the bullets fly and we are being mowed down by trucks, cars and bombs. Politicians have created kill zones where no guns are allowed and evil people are allowed to kill us with impunity. Politicians are responsible for the high body counts caused by the forces of evil as they have disarmed us on the front lines of this war leaving us as sheep being lead to slaughter.

There are many school employees who would like to protect students with more than their bare hands if only the politicians would allow them. The federal Gun Free School Zones allows staff to bring a gun to school “as part of a program approved by a school in the school zone.”

The Montana Code Annotated 45-8-361 allows local Montana school boards to arm teachers, administrators and staff. An NEA poll of their members found 32 percent would like to be armed. This is already happening in some school districts nationally. In some districts the teachers carry concealed and in other districts they place their weapon in a gun safe located in close proximity to their work.

When terrorists attacked a school in Maalot in 1974, Israel did not create gun-free school zones. It passed laws demanding armed security in schools and giving weapon training to teachers and staff and even today runs active shooter drills. There have been two school shootings in Israel since 1974 and both ended with teachers killing the four terrorists. This is what we need to do to end the slaughter in our schools.

Norm Johnson

Polson

