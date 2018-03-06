Horse Troubles

1:11 a.m. A deer was hit in Whitefish.

2:11 a.m. There was some drama at a local trailer park.

8:09 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that “eight different children I raised have been murdered and replaced with eight other children.” The dispatcher noted that not a lot about the conversation made sense.

10:40 a.m. A local man’s sister was causing a scene.

2 p.m. A Kalispell woman whose family member was arrested called the cops to see if they could also incarcerate the relative’s two dogs.

3:10 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that she keeps getting angry phone calls from a man promising to “blow up a ship and its crew.” The obviously disgruntled man also made threats to people traveling by helicopter.

3:10 p.m. A horse was running around on Whitefish Stage Road.

3:12 p.m. Three horses were running around Kalispell.

5:19 p.m. A deer had a broken leg.

