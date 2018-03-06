Kalispell to Host Nonprofit Training Series

The Montana Nonprofit Association (MNA) announced the return of its Nonprofit Management Series in 2018 with workshops offered in Kalispell and Polson. Each day-long workshop in the four-part series focuses on an essential aspect of nonprofit management: good board governance, strong financial management, bold strategic planning and successful fundraising.

The series is both comprehensive and in-depth, giving attendees the fundamentals of good management and oversight of a nonprofit organization. Each workshop has tangible learning objectives that benefit both veteran staff and those new to the nonprofit sector.

Board governance workshops, led by MNA Executive Director Liz Moore, were presented in February to a group of nonprofit leaders from across the Flathead Valley. Early bird discounts are still available for the remaining three workshops: Strategic Planning, taught by consultant Ned Cooney on March 22; Financial Management, led by Jan Schweitzer and Jill Galle of Anderson ZurMuehlen on April 26; and Fund Development with nonprofit consultant Chany Ockert, CFRE, on May 31. Kalispell workshops will take place at Montana West Economic Development.

Find more information and registration details at mtnonprofit.org. Contact the Montana Nonprofit Association with questions at 406-449-3717.

