7:25 a.m. A Kalispell man wanted to know why his neighbor’s door was open.

8:14 a.m. A car was on the side of the road.

8:20 a.m. Someone complained that a Lakeside bartender was letting her regulars fire guns.

9:06 a.m. A Kalispell man complained about two dogs that had been running all over town.

10:09 a.m. A Bigfork resident reported two dead llamas and a hog in her neighborhood. She wanted to remain anonymous.

10:17 a.m. A guy in a pickup truck with tinted windows almost caused an accident in Kalispell. The reporting party noted that by the looks of the frontend of the vehicle, it had already gotten into a number of wrecks.

10:18 a.m. Gas was stolen in Polebridge.

10:28 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her friend had stolen her motorcycle. She said “the whole situation is fishy.”

10:44 a.m. Dogs were on the loose in Somers.

11:18 a.m. A woman called Animal Control because her car had broken down in a ditch. Animal Control expressed their sympathy but noted there really wasn’t much they could do to help.

12:05 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained that his neighbor was abusing his two dogs and the dogs would never stop barking.

12:09 p.m. A Kalispell man demanded that the sheriff’s office and city police do more to catch speeders.

1:42 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to say he knew they were looking for him but that they really wanted his ex-wife instead.

2:30 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police to report she had been hearing voices in her head ever since they put a chip in her leg.

2:55 p.m. A mailbox was shot up in Kalispell.

3:12 p.m. Landlord-renter drama was unfolding in Kalispell.

3:37 p.m. Someone reported an injured deer in Kalispell.

3:45 p.m. A Kalispell family got a new puppy, much to the dismay of the neighbors who were complaining about the barking.

3:46 p.m. Yet another guy in a big pickup truck almost caused an accident in Kalispell.

3:47 p.m. An English setter was taken into custody in Hungry Horse.

4:05 p.m. A local man said he saw some people hanging out near an area dumpster. He was pretty sure “drug activity” was going down.

4:06 p.m. A Kalispell resident had been the recipient of “nasty text messages.”

5:25 p.m. Someone got head-butted at Buffalo Wild Wings.

7:13 p.m. A guy without a coat had a sign that said he needed a coat.

7:26 p.m. A local man reported that one of his friends was acting “cracked out.”

7:37 p.m. The local man called back with additional information about his “cracked-out” friend.

8:55 p.m. A Kalispell resident heard some yelling. They wanted to remain anonymous.

9:59 p.m. Two vehicles went through a local fast food drive-thru without ordering food. The fast-food employees thought it was “strange.”

10:31 p.m. An “artistic” photo on Facebook was mistaken for a suicide threat.

10:36 p.m. A man with a mustache was bothering people.

10:56 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because there were people in his neighborhood.

