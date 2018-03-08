Building Housing Drug Incinerator Catches Fire in Butte

BUTTE — The building that houses a new drug incinerator in Butte caught fire this week.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the building’s walls and roof were charred in the fire on Tuesday night and it will have to be replaced. The incinerator did not catch fire.

Patrol Capt. Gary Becker tells The Montana Standard the extent of any damage to the $42,000 incinerator will not be known until an insurer examines it.

The incinerator, housed at the Butte Justice Center, burns at a minimum temperature of 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit (9,k371 Celsius) to destroy prescription and illegal drugs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

comments