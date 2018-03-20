Lodge at Whitefish Lake Earns AAA Four Diamonds

The Lodge at Whitefish Lake has earned the prestigious Four Diamonds rating from AAA for the eighth year in a row.

The AAA evaluations are an 80-year-old tradition includes professionally trained inspectors who use published guidelines to conduct unannounced hotel tests. Businesses are ranked on a scale of one to five diamonds.

“The AAA Four Diamond designation is an exceptional accomplishment that signifies meticulous attention to the little extras to help ensure a memorable guest experience,” Michelle Donati, spokesperson for AAA Montana, said. “To uphold the exceptionally high standards required on a daily basis to attain this rating is an outstanding achievement.”

Out of more than 27,000 AAA-inspected and –approved hotels, only 1,676 scored Four Diamonds. The AAA inspector noted that The Lodge at Whitefish Lake offers amenities for all seasons and “thinks of everything for guest comfort.”

