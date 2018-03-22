Missoula County Deputy Resigns Following Misconduct Findings

MISSOULA — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in western Montana has resigned following misconduct with two women.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy John Leonard resigned last month after he had inappropriate interactions with a coffee barista in late 2017 and inappropriate contact with a cashier at a casino in January.

Sheriff T.J. McDermott told the Missoulian that Leonard harassed two women with unwanted behavior that included “repeatedly going to their work, asking for their phone numbers, calling or texting, and on one occasion touching a person in an inappropriate way.”

Leonard was temporarily suspended without pay in November while the sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation.

The sheriff office says the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the case, determining the deputy’s actions did not rise to criminal conduct.

