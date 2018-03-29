Montana Democrats Accuse Company of Illegal Signature Gathering

HELENA — The Montana Democratic Party is accusing a company of breaking state campaign laws by gathering signatures for a petition that qualified the Green Party for this year’s elections.

The complaint filed Thursday to the state commissioner of political practices against Advanced Micro Targeting Inc. says the Las Vegas-based company conducted electioneering work without the proper reporting or disclosures.

The Green Party turned in more than 10,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office earlier this month to qualify for the ballot just before the candidate filing period ended.

Montana Democratic Party executive director Nancy Keenan called Advanced Micro Targeting “an out-of-state political firm with ties to the Republican Party.”

Democratic spokesman Roy Loewenstein says the party wants to find out who hired the company.

Neither company nor Green Party officials returned a call or email for comment.

