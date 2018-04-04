12:43 a.m. A Kalispell man reported nearly hitting a horse.

8:12 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her sister threw a vase full of flowers at her. Thankfully, she missed.

9:27 a.m. Some incompetent burglars posted photos of themselves on Facebook burglarizing a house.

3:59 p.m. An old dog was found in Bigfork.

5:26 p.m. A theft was reported at a local Subway.

5:42 p.m. A Flathead County man was threatening anyone who complained about his loud and obnoxious music.

6:02 p.m. A hungry horse was found in Kalispell.

