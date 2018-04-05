“Antifa” Posters

6:42 a.m. A Kalispell resident found a man in his garage. The man said he was trying to go to his friend’s house, but the reporting party doesn’t buy it.

12:18 p.m. A local man called 911 because he was concerned about “Antifa” putting up posters around town.

4:21 p.m. A Kalispell man complained about transients sleeping on his porch.

4:36 p.m. A Kalispell man was punching himself in the face.

5:19 p.m. A creepy guy with “glasses from the 1970s” was harassing people at an area coffee shop. He had been kicked out of at least two area coffee shops and threatened to “drop a bomb” on one of them.

8:57 p.m. A fight was going down behind an area bookstore.

10:49 p.m. An area dog spent its Friday night barking, much to the displeasure of everyone in the neighborhood.

11:02 p.m. A man got kicked out of a bar.

