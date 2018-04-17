Harbor Freight Tools Now Open in North Kalispell

Harbor Freight Tools, which bills itself as a “leader in providing high-quality tools at the lowest prices in the industry,” is now open in Kalispell. The store is located in the Spring Prairie complex next to HomeGoods at 2298 U.S. Highway 93 North.

Founded in 1977, the company operates 850 stores nationwide, offering automotive, air and power, shop and home tools. Its headquarters are in Calabasas, California. Along with its retail stores, it also operates a mail-order enterprise.

Harbor Freight will eventually be joined by REI, MOD Pizza, Kay Jewelers, Panera Bread and T-Mobile in the Spring Prairie commercial complex.

The Kalispell store’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (406) 890-6161 or visit www.harborfreight.com.

