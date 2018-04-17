He’s Going To Make It!

12:43 a.m. A Kalispell woman drinking at the VFW called 911 because another patron hit her in the head.

1:31 a.m. Columbia Falls casino employees were upset that they had to pay a patron who was a jerk.

8:18 a.m. A Whitefish man called police to let them know that his breakup was not going as planned.

8:23 a.m. A Whitefish resident reported a scam.

8:37 a.m. A vehicle was swerving through downtown Whitefish.

9:10 a.m. A dog attacked a deer in a Whitefish backyard. The owner of the dog called 911 to ask that they put the deer out of its misery but partway through the call announced that it looked as if the deer might pull through.

9:37 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing a parked logging truck in the middle of town.

10:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because someone was “fiddling” with her cable box.

10:17 a.m. A Kalispell woman said her car was egged in the night. She suspected her boyfriend’s ex.

10:46 a.m. A Kalispell man was screaming at the top of his lungs for no reason.

11:08 a.m. Kalispell residents found a briefcase and spike strips. Law enforcement swung by to pick up their forgotten spike stripes. It’s unclear what happened to the briefcase.

11:18 a.m. A dog was reportedly chasing birds.

11:25 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because his neighbor’s cows “defecated all over the yard and ripped out the bushes.”

11:35 a.m. A large rock was discovered between a rug store and an ice cream shop.

11:44 a.m. A caller reported “teenagers fornicating in the park.”

12:30 p.m. A dog was running around. This has been happening for a couple weeks.

1:39 p.m. A Kalispell dog got into the trash.

1:39 p.m. Cars were parked where weren’t supposed to be parked.

2:46 p.m. An Evergreen man called the cops to let them know he was having a fire.

2:55 p.m. Three kids were riding their dirt bikes in the opposing lane of traffic.

3:52 p.m. Money was missing.

4:56 p.m. A fight broke out in a parking lot.

5:13 p.m. A man was walking on another man’s lawn.

5:38 p.m. A Kalispell hound dog kept breaking into a woman’s backyard and chasing her chickens and her children.

6:16 p.m. Someone from the hospital called to let law enforcement know they left their handcuffs behind.

8:45 p.m. A Kalispell man found an envelope with a “substance” in it.

