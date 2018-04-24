Construction activity is humming in the Flathead Valley, with local contractors reporting being scheduled out months, if not through 2019, with jobs. And while the work keeps showing up, contractors around the state are still having trouble finding enough workers to run their crews, according to the Montana Building Industry Association.
Here’s a look at some of the major projects in the Flathead, both commercial and residential, with recent activity either working its way through the planning process or beginning construction this year.
KALISPELL
1. REI
Size: 20,000 square feet
Status: Under construction
2. Panera Bread
Size: 4,877 square feet
Status: Under construction
3. Mod Pizza/Kay Jewelers/T-Mobile
Size: 7,200 square feet
Status: Under construction
4. Grease Monkey
Size: 3,144
Status: Construction to begin soon
5. Crossings at Spring Creek
Size: 324 apartment units, 15 acres
Status: Annexed and approved by Kalispell City Council
6. Rockwood Ranch
Size: 229 units, 90 acres
Status: Through the Kalispell Planning Board, to be discussed May 7 city council
7. Meadow’s Edge
Size: 218 residential lots, 110 acres
Status: Will be discussed at May 8 Kalispell Planning Board meeting
8. Rankin Elementary
Size: 46,000 square feet
Status: Under construction
9. Peterson Elementary
Status: Building new gym
10. Elrod Elementary
Status: Building new gym
11. Hedges Elementary
Status: Building classrooms
12. Edgerton Elementary
Status: Building classrooms
13. Flathead High School
Status: Renovation
EVERGREEN
14. West Evergreen Estates
Size: 122 units, 33 acres
Status: Before Board of Adjustment on May 1
WHITEFISH
15. North Karrow
Size: 14 acres, mixed use
Status: Construction to begin soon
16. Eagle Lake
Size: 60 condos
Status: Through the Whitefish Planning Board, at Whitefish City Council May 21
17. Trail View
Size: 58 units, 8.8 acres
Status: Through the Whitefish Planning Board, at Whitefish City Council May 7
18. Marriott TownePlace Suites
Size: 81 rooms
Status: Under construction
BIGFORK
19. Icecap LLC
Size: 68 acres
Status: Zone changed to commercial and residential
COLUMBIA FALLS
20. Country Inn and Suites
Size: 100 rooms
Status: Under construction
21. DaVall Building Remodel
Size: 18 apartments
Status: Under construction
22. New Building
Size: Three stories; apartments, retail space
Status: Under construction