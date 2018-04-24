Kelly Toal smooths a concrete pad for a garage as homes are built in Silverbrook Estates north of Kalispell on April 19, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Construction activity is humming in the Flathead Valley, with local contractors reporting being scheduled out months, if not through 2019, with jobs. And while the work keeps showing up, contractors around the state are still having trouble finding enough workers to run their crews, according to the Montana Building Industry Association.

Here’s a look at some of the major projects in the Flathead, both commercial and residential, with recent activity either working its way through the planning process or beginning construction this year.

KALISPELL

1. REI

Size: 20,000 square feet

Status: Under construction

2. Panera Bread

Size: 4,877 square feet

Status: Under construction

3. Mod Pizza/Kay Jewelers/T-Mobile

Size: 7,200 square feet

Status: Under construction

4. Grease Monkey

Size: 3,144

Status: Construction to begin soon

5. Crossings at Spring Creek

Size: 324 apartment units, 15 acres

Status: Annexed and approved by Kalispell City Council

6. Rockwood Ranch

Size: 229 units, 90 acres

Status: Through the Kalispell Planning Board, to be discussed May 7 city council

7. Meadow’s Edge

Size: 218 residential lots, 110 acres

Status: Will be discussed at May 8 Kalispell Planning Board meeting

8. Rankin Elementary

Size: 46,000 square feet

Status: Under construction

9. Peterson Elementary

Status: Building new gym

10. Elrod Elementary

Status: Building new gym

11. Hedges Elementary

Status: Building classrooms

12. Edgerton Elementary

Status: Building classrooms

13. Flathead High School

Status: Renovation

EVERGREEN

14. West Evergreen Estates

Size: 122 units, 33 acres

Status: Before Board of Adjustment on May 1

WHITEFISH

15. North Karrow

Size: 14 acres, mixed use

Status: Construction to begin soon

16. Eagle Lake

Size: 60 condos

Status: Through the Whitefish Planning Board, at Whitefish City Council May 21

17. Trail View

Size: 58 units, 8.8 acres

Status: Through the Whitefish Planning Board, at Whitefish City Council May 7

18. Marriott TownePlace Suites

Size: 81 rooms

Status: Under construction

BIGFORK

19. Icecap LLC

Size: 68 acres

Status: Zone changed to commercial and residential

COLUMBIA FALLS

20. Country Inn and Suites

Size: 100 rooms

Status: Under construction

21. DaVall Building Remodel

Size: 18 apartments

Status: Under construction

22. New Building

Size: Three stories; apartments, retail space

Status: Under construction

