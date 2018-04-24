You Don’t Have Mail

6:23 a.m. A Coram man triggered the alarm at his new workplace.

7:10 a.m. A Kalispell man sped up when he saw a pedestrian crossing the street.

7:55 a.m. A Flathead County man called police because someone told him they found his old ID at a “known druggies’” house and he wants to know how it got there.

7:55 a.m. A Whitefish man called to report his neighbor’s barking dogs.

8:17 a.m. A radio was stolen in Kalispell.

8:45 a.m. A man was pushing a shopping cart in a ditch.

9:14 a.m. A deer was injured in Columbia Falls; the caller thought that the animal would make a full recovery and just wanted animal control to know.

9:25 a.m. A dog got its paw stuck in a fence.

9:30 a.m. A Somers man accused his neighbor of chopping his trees down.

9:44 a.m. A Kalispell resident called police asking that they put more resources into the investigation of who is littering so much around town. The caller said he knows exactly who is doing it; “Everyone knows it’s the same person,” they said.

11:49 a.m. Someone called 911 and started calling the dispatcher names in Spanish.

12:10 p.m. A Kalispell man tried to turn the volume up on his phone but called 911 instead.

12:34 p.m. A Bigfork man was upset that the U.S. Postal Service had not delivered his mail for three months. Upon further investigation, it turned out the post office just didn’t have any mail for the guy.

3:42 p.m. A bird feeder has gone missing in Kalispell.

4:41 p.m. A Kalispell man was head-butted by another man.

5:59 p.m. Unmarked vehicles were rolling through Kalispell.

9:18 p.m. A bunch of cows and one big bull were blocking traffic near Columbia Falls.

9:30 p.m. An inmate wanted to report a theft. It turns out people were just taking back the things he had allegedly stolen from them.

9:40 p.m. A heavyset man with a mustache was knocking on a random home’s windows in Kalispell.

Comments

comments