Real Estate Market Trends

Do four-bed homes generally sell for more (per square feet) than three-beds? Nope. Pretty much across the board in Flathead County, for list prices ranging from $150k-500k, three-beds sell for $20-$30 square feet more than four-beds. Three-beds also sell for higher sold-to-list price percentages than do four-beds, through $350k. Above that, four-beds sell for higher percentages. Over the past year, four-bed homes were on the market roughly twice as long as three-beds, through $275k. Between $175k and $300k, there were nearly twice as many three-beds sold (vs. four-beds).

Does the calendar month in which you make (or accept) an offer on a Flathead County single family residence make a difference? This chart shows the average percentage of sale-to-original-list price, accepted or paid, by calendar month of acceptance (over the past year).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

