White House Takes Feud with Sen. Tester to Montana Airwaves

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester dedicates the Veterans' Center at FVCC in 2014. Beacon file photo

HELENA — The White House is taking President Donald Trump’s beef against U.S Sen. Jon Tester to Montana’s airwaves.

White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short called into the radio program “Montana Talks” on Tuesday to criticize Montana’s senior senator for voting against Trump’s Supreme Court and Cabinet picks.

Short also says Trump may take the feud to the Democrat’s home turf. Short says the president’s staff is trying to find time in his schedule for a trip to Montana.

Trump blames Tester for scuttling the confirmation of his choice to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson.

Tester’s office released a list of allegations against Jackson that included drunkenness, overprescribing medication and creating a hostile work environment.

That prompted Trump to vow that Tester would pay in this year’s election.

Comments

comments