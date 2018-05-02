Male Grizzly Bear Captured Near McGregor Lake

A 3-year-old male grizzly bear has been relocated after eating birdseed and getting into garbage containers near McGregor Lake.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks captured the bruin on April 28 and relocated the animal to a remote location in the Kootenai National Forest. The animal had reportedly been frequenting residential areas in recent weeks.
FWP Bear Management Specialist Tim Manley set a culvert trap in the area and captured the animal on the night of April 28. The bear was fitted with a GPS radio collar for future monitoring. In consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service, FWP moved the bear on May 1 to the Big Creek drainage on the west side of Lake Koocanusa in the Rexford Ranger District.
When responding to a bear incident, FWP follows guidelines that inform an appropriate action. These factors include the potential human safety threats, the intensity of the conflict and the bear’s history of conflicts.