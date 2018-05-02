Male Grizzly Bear Captured Near McGregor Lake

A 3-year-old male grizzly bear has been relocated after eating birdseed and getting into garbage containers near McGregor Lake.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks captured the bruin on April 28 and relocated the animal to a remote location in the Kootenai National Forest. The animal had reportedly been frequenting residential areas in recent weeks.

FWP Bear Management Specialist Tim Manley set a culvert trap in the area and captured the animal on the night of April 28. The bear was fitted with a GPS radio collar for future monitoring. In consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service, FWP moved the bear on May 1 to the Big Creek drainage on the west side of Lake Koocanusa in the Rexford Ranger District.

When responding to a bear incident, FWP follows guidelines that inform an appropriate action. These factors include the potential human safety threats, the intensity of the conflict and the bear’s history of conflicts.

Comments

comments