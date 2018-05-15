Trial Begins for Helena Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend

HELENA — A trial is underway in the case of a Helena man charged with killing his girlfriend last July.

KTVH-TV reports 22-year-old Skyler Schneider is charged with deliberate homicide in the July 1 death of 23-year-old Katherine Spencer, who was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car.

Court records say Schneider called 911 to report the shooting and acknowledged that he and Spencer had been arguing. He denied shooting her.

Helena Police Capt. Curt Stinson testified that officers found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun when they searched an area where a neighbor reported seeing Schneider following what the neighbor said sounded like fireworks.

The trial is being heard by District Judge Mike McMahon.

Comments

comments