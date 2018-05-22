Bear Attack Victim was Working ‘Dream Job’ Studying Grizzlies

BILLINGS — A government wildlife worker who recently landed her “dream job” researching grizzly bears in a remote Montana mountain range is recovering from a surprise bear attack that left her with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant Amber Kornak was attacked from behind while she was working near a stream in the Cabinet Mountains south of Libby on May 17.

Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland said Tuesday that as the mauling occurred Kornak managed to reach a canister of Mace-like bear spray and spray the bear to end the attack.

Kornak then reportedly walked two miles out to her work vehicle and drove to find help. A friend, Jenna Hemer, says Kornak is recovering in Kalispell following surgery and is in stable condition.

She suffered multiple skull fractures and lacerations, requiring four hours of surgery to place plates and screws in her skull and drains to relieve swelling to her brain, Hemer stated on a GoFundMe site to assist with Kornak’s medical costs.

The attack remains under investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

To assist with Kornak’s medical costs, visit https://www.gofundme.com/amberkornak to make a donation.

