Bigfork Girls Cruise to Divisional Track Title

The defending Class B state champion Valkyries outscored their closest rival by more than 85 points in taking home the Western B divisional title in Frenchtown, May 17-18.

Bigfork piled up 187 points over the two days of competition, with Deer Lodge (101 1/2) second and Eureka (84) third.

The Vals’ runners led the way, sweeping all but one of the on-track events. Haile Norred won the 100- and 200-meters, Bryn Morley claimed the 400 and 1,600, Anya Young was first in the 800 and 3,200, Madison Gardiner won the 100 hurdles and Bigfork’s relay teams both posted comfortable wins. Deer Lodge’s Kamryn Scully prevented the clean sweep by edging Gardiner by just over a second in the 300 hurdles.

Eureka won the boys competition with 122 points, narrowly ahead of Missoula Loyola (115). Chet McCully won three individual titles for the Lions, in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault. Bigfork’s Anton Young won the 3,200.

The Class B state track and field tournament is May 25-26 in Laurel.

