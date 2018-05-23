Authorities Identify Drowning Victim Pinned Under Boat

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says a man who drowned while floating on the Smith River became pinned under the boat after it capsized following a collision with a rock.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Sheriff Bob Edwards on Tuesday identified the victim as 44-year-old Chad Newbreast.

Edwards said Newbreast and another man, whose name was not released, were in a drift boat when it struck a rock broadside south of Ulm and capsized.

Edwards said the other man was able to make it to shore and went into the river several times in attempts to rescue Newbreast.

The Sheriff’s Office said the “water was too cold and moving too fast for the male to effectively function after several attempts at the rescue.”

Life vests were available but not in use.

