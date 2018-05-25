Sun Road Opens to Avalanche

Glacier National Park opened the Going-to-the-Sun Road to Avalanche on the west side of the park just in time for the long holiday weekend.

Visitors are now able to drive on 21 miles of the iconic highway: 15.5 miles from the West Entrance to Avalanche and 5.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Rising Sun. Weekday hiker and biker access is currently available on the west side to Packers Roost, about 12 miles past the Lake McDonald Lodge. On weekends, when plow crews are not working, visitors can venture as far as their legs will take them.

As of May 25, the west side plow crews are working in the Rim Rock area, just below Logan Pass. The east side plow crews are working in the area of Siyeh Bend.

