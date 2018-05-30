Kalispell Man Dies Biking Sun Road

A 58-year-old Kalispell man died while biking the Going-to-the-Sun Road last week.

Don Graham was found dead near Big Bend in the alpine section of the road on May 25 at about 10 a.m. Graham, who had apparently biked from Avalanche Creek, was alone and apparently died of natural causes.

Another biker found Graham in the roadway and performed CPR with no success. That biker then went down the Sun Road until they found an off-duty park ranger who called dispatch.

National Park Service rangers, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the A.L.E.R.T. helicopter all responded to the scene. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments

comments