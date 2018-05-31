News & Features

Blockchain, Digital Industry Court Hardin Generating Station

The 109-megawatt coal-fired power plant is seeking a buyer to avoid closure

By Associated Press //

BILLINGS — Hardin coal energy could end up providing power to a digital industry that sprang from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that data processing and blockchain interests are the latest entities to court the ailing Hardin Generating Station, a 109-megawatt coal-fired power plant that is seeking a buyer to avoid closure.

Pam Bucy, an attorney representing the Hardin plant’s owners, said a dozen industry investors and businesses recently met with plant representatives.

She said it’s too early in the process to name any of the interested companies, but the idea of a blockchain operation taking on its own power plant would be a notable step in the industry’s growth.

Blockchain is the system that was invented to support bitcoin, but the technology is used to keep the books on other cryptocurrencies.

