Renter Problems

2:42 a.m. A Martin City resident figured 2:42 a.m. was a perfect time to call 911 to discuss problems with their new renter.

7 a.m. A Kalispell man woke up to find drugs in his driveway.

8:35 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman said someone was trying to steal her entire shed.

10:07 a.m. An envelope full of money went missing.

10:25 a.m. A dog named “Nem” with a hot pink collar went missing.

10:32 a.m. A Kalispell man called police because his 17-year-old son had been drinking. He wanted an officer to come down to his house to have a “soft talk” and warn him of the consequences of what will happen if he “continues down this path.”

10:51 a.m. A flatbed truck sped through Kalispell.

11 a.m. A vicious border collie was accused of killing five deer in Columbia Falls.

12:46 p.m. A Kalispell man said things have been mysteriously moving around on his porch the last few weeks and now he just found a spoon.

4 p.m. A local woman called 911 and started swearing at people.

5:02 p.m. A Coram woman called 911 because she’s noticed an increase in traffic to and from an old cabin. She’s pretty sure they’re doing drugs there.

7:35 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called to complain that someone was doing donuts and throwing gravel in his direction.

