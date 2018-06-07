7:06 a.m. An Evergreen man came to the sheriff’s office to get the airsoft gun a deputy confiscated from his son.

7:30 a.m. A Whitefish man called 911 because there were five or six cows in the middle of Edgewood Place. The man said he’s pretty sure they belong to a guy named Joe.

8:43 a.m. A Columbia Falls dog bit someone.

8:58 a.m. A chainsaw was stolen.

9:06 a.m. A Kalispell man said his drunk brother wasn’t picking up his phone.

10:48 a.m. A Bigfork man lost his phone and keys.

12:52 p.m. Two Bear Air was dispatched to Lewis and Clark County to find a missing hiker.

1:17 p.m. Someone keeps vandalizing an Evergreen man’s no trespassing sign.

1:50 p.m. A Bigfork man pocket-dialed 911, enabling the dispatcher to listen to two men chat while digging a hole.

2:44 p.m. A man “with Cheetos all around him” was sleeping in his truck.

2:56 p.m. A couple of guys were “ripping” around the gravel pit, much to the dismay of the neighbors.

4:09 p.m. A Kalispell man witnessed a woman with an empty sleeping bag walk into a nearby home and then come out later with a full sleeping bag. The caller didn’t know what was in the sleeping bag but did know it was pretty suspicious.

5:39 p.m. A Kalispell resident was trying to text and drive. According to the multiple people calling 911 about the incident, she wasn’t doing a very good job of multitasking.

9:03 p.m. A Columbia Falls man was tired of having his Apple Watch call 911 so he decided to return it. However, it appears the watch had the last laugh when it called 911 one more time as he was putting it in the shipping box.

10:02 p.m. A deer died.

Comments

comments