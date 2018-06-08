RV Park Proposed on 50 Acres in South Kalispell

The Kalispell Planning Board will review a proposal next week for a new RV park called Montana Basecamp on U.S. Highway 93.

A Florida-based developer submitted the proposal for the park, which would occupy more than 50 acres at 3260 U.S. 93 South near the intersection with Ashley Meadows Road. The application states that Andy J. Matthews of Orlando, Florida will purchase the property under the entity Basecamp Outpost LLC and operate the park as Montana Basecamp.

According to documents provided to the city, the park would consist of 330 RV spaces accounting for more than 24 acres of the property. Other portions of the land would also include two small commercial spaces as well as paved roads and common areas for visitors.

The land, located on the west side of the highway, is currently undeveloped and is flanked by the U.S. Highway 93 Bypass to the north, two bike trails — the Great Northern Historical Trail to the west and south and the Montana Department of Transportation to the north — and Ashley Meadows Road to the south.

The proposal also indicates that construction of the park would take place in five phases over the course of a number of years. The first 40 RV spaces would be completed by the summer of 2019. Amenities for visitors would also be introduced over time, and the developers say they plan to construct a city street on the land as well as two entrances/exits for vehicles to and from the park.

The application says Kalispell-based A2Z Engineering is under contract with Matthews, the proposed owner of the lot and RV park. The documents also specify that Basecamp Outpost LLC and Montana Basecamp Inc. would be responsible for the purchase and ownership of the park, respectively.

In a letter to city officials, Matthews presented the park’s ideal clientele.

“Montana Basecamps’ goal is to attract the upper to high end tourist wanting to experience Kalispell at an elevated level of camping.”

The letter also states that the companies’ goal is to connect tourists with local shops, entertainment, and nature noting that the park’s pricing “will be on the higher side of RVing” and will prioritize recreation, particularly with its proximity to two trails.

“Biking and jogging is a key activity being used to promote Montana Basecamp,” the letter states.

Matthews also emphasizes that the park will strive to be family friendly.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for anything outside of healthy family vacationing,” he wrote.

The developers’ current application includes a request to re-zone the lot from residential to mixed use allowing for the operation of the RV park.

The city’s planning board will review the proposal in a work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 in Kalispell City Hall.

