Wild Wild Story

6:25 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because his neighbor was running his chainsaw at an early hour.

8 a.m. Someone stole the controls ofF an excavator.

9:39 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 with what he said was “a wild story.” Turns out the man had seen another guy come out of the woods covered in blood.

9:41 a.m. A local man was allegedly threatening people working on the new rail park in Evergreen.

10:18 a.m. A wave runner escaped on an area lake.

12:43 p.m. A Kalispell man said that his mechanic “blew up” his engine and he wanted his money back. The mechanic admitted that he blew up the engine, in part because he put the timing belt on wrong, but also because the engine was busted.

2:51 p.m. A kitten was found in Kalispell.

2:53 p.m. A meth lab blew up in Marion.

3:36 p.m. Someone reported seeing a shirtless man with pants falling down pushing a shopping cart around town.

3:42 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-girlfriend was holding his belongings.

4:10 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone broke into his car overnight. He said he did not have any specific suspects in mind, but noted that there have been a lot of “shady” people hanging around his neighborhood recently.

4:22 p.m. A Lakeside man called 911 to share some thoughts about the “annoying rooster” he lives next to.

7:58 p.m. A man found a bunch of garbage next to his truck.

9:23 p.m. A man in Whitefish was trying to fight people. When someone confronted him he “took off like a crazy person.”

9:41 p.m. A Kalispell man reported finding “several large bags of weed.”

