Vasquez Siblings Sweep Western States Titles

Kalispell’s first family of wrestling is bringing home some hardware from the USA Western States Championships in Pocatello, Idaho this week.

A whole bunch of hardware.

Trae, Tilynne and Teegan Vasquez all went undefeated and all won championships in both the freestyle and Greco competitions, taking home a collective six first-place medals at the prestigious regional youth tournament.

Trae, who will wrestle next year at Cal Poly and is a recent Flathead High School graduate, topped the Junior classification in both disciplines at 132 pounds. Tilynne, fresh off an all-state sophomore season at Flathead, won the Women’s Cadet titles at 112 pounds. Teegan, who will enter eighth grade in the fall, was the champion at 87 pounds in the Schoolboy class. The trio also went undefeated in dual meets, competing for Team Montana and their father/coach, Rich Vasquez.

Team Montana’s boys squad finished second in dual competition in Greco and was first in the silver pool in freestyle. Montana also fielded a girls team for the first time, although they did not place.

Trae, Tilynne and Team Montana will return to the mat at the USA Wrestling Cadet/Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, July 12-20.

