Real Estate Market Trends

For Flathead County 2018, single-family residences sold between $150,000 and $399,999 with median sold prices per square foot are shown by city and month sold.

Lakeside was cheaper than Columbia Falls and Kalispell in the first quarter; it peaked in May around $180, stepping down towards $150 since then. Kalispell also peaked in May, but continues showing amazing consistency around $150 these past four months. Columbia Falls peaked in March, shuffling between $150-160 during the spring, dropping back towards $130 in July. Bigfork averaged about $185 in February, April, May and July, while January, March and June were closer to $150. Whitefish peaked in April at over $240, with June on its heels, with $185 (like Bigfork) averages across January, February, March and July.

These are based upon dates closed or sold — not the actual dates of accepting Buy Sell Agreements and going under contract (which often occur about 45 days earlier).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

