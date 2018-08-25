Howe Ridge Fire Grows in Glacier as Cool, Wet Weather Approaches

The DeSmet and the Howe Ridge Fire in Glacier National Park on Aug. 22, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Updated: Aug. 25, 2:18 p.m.

The Latest –Howe Ridge Fire grows to 11,518 acres in gusty winds –Fire crews working to protect structures at Goat Haunt threatened by Boundary Fire burning west of Waterton Lake –Cool, wet weather system predicted to move through the area Sunday night and Monday

The Howe Ridge Fire in Glacier National Park has been active and grew to 11,518 acres as of Saturday afternoon due to the arrival of a low-pressure system with gusty winds, pushing the fire toward the Inside North Fork Road.

Fire officials reported uphill runs, group tree torching and short-range spotting, which created a smoke column that was visible from a distance. The lightning-caused fire is 10 percent contained.

The Boundary Fire that sprung up quickly Aug. 23 continues to grow about a mile west of Waterton Lake in the northeast portion of Glacier National Park, forcing evacuations and the closure of Waterton Lakes National Park.

Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park are closely coordinating efforts and are in constant communication about fire activity and response.

While the fire initially grew very quickly on the night of Aug 23, fire activity moderated on August 24, with limited growth on the western fire edge. Wind and smoke prevented aviation operations Friday. The Boundary Fire is currently estimated at 1,800 acres, all within Glacier National Park.

The fire is located in the Boundary Creek drainage, about one mile west of Upper Waterton Lake. Parks Canada and the National Park Service deployed aerial initial attack resources, but extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth prevented aerial suppression actions. Parks Canada and Glacier National Park staff cleared hikers from backcountry areas and evacuated the Waterton River Backcountry Campground on Thursday. ­

Glacier National Park has a crew of 24 firefighters working at Goat Haunt to complete preventative structure protection for the 14 buildings there. Work at Goat Haunt includes installation of pumps and sprinkler systems.

All trails originating at Goat Haunt are closed at this time. Boat tours operated by Waterton Shoreline Cruise Company continue on Waterton Lake, but cruises are not landing at Goat Haunt at this time.

The weather forecast indicates that a cooler and wetter weather system will move through the area Sunday night and Monday, with below-normal temperatures, rain, and snow above 8,000 feet. This weather change may slow fire spread, but fire managers do not expect the precipitation to extinguish the fire.

At the south end of the Howe Ridge Fire perimeter, the fire continued to back toward the Inside North Fork Road with isolated torching in stands of lodgepole pine. Helicopters and the CL-215 “Super Scoopers” were busy dropping water to slow growth. Removal of dead trees and brush along the Inside North Fork continues, preparing the road to serve as a fire break. Structure protection is in place in the Fish Creek Campground.

The north end of the fire was also active, with uphill runs, group torching and short range spotting on the lower slopes below Mount Vaught. The fire is not spreading along McDonald Creek, as the area has moist fuels and is shaded. Helicopter bucket drops were used to slow fire spread towards the Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor. Sprinklers are running along the Upper McDonald Creek trails to provide additional protection for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor.

Hoses and sprinklers are in place to protect the Trail of the Cedars and other facilities at the Avalanche Creek Campground in the event the fire reaches that area.

Numerous other fires are currently burning on the Flathead and Kootenai National Forests.

The Paola Ridge Fire has burned 645 acres near Essex. The Coal Ridge Fire near Polebridge has burned 280 acres and is 2 percent contained. Firefighters hope to fully extinguish the blaze with water drops in the coming days. The Whale Butte Fire has burned 388 acres near Polebridge, forcing a pre-evacuation warning for a small number of homes.

The Gold Hill Fire continues to burn north of Libby, prompting a pre-evacuation warning along Pipe Creek Road, between mile markers 11 and 13. As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has burned 3,176 acres. Other fires in Lincoln County include the 6,365-acre Davis Fire, the 681-acre Ten Mile Fire and the 1,265-acre Sterling Complex Fire.

