When: Friday, Aug. 31, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.acdc-tributeband.com

Canada’s BC/DC has systematically redefined the concept of a tribute band, garnering iconic status among diehard fans, agents and venues from Vancouver, B.C., to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While there are dozens of AC/DC cover acts around the world, there aren’t many who’ve successfully branded the Aussie band’s timeless raunch with such epic rock n’ roll fury.

