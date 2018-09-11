Bravettes Reach Semis of Electric City Invitational

Flathead and Glacier both reached the championship bracket at the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls Sept. 7-8, where the Bravettes earned a head-to-head victory against their crosstown rivals on their way to a berth in the tournament’s semifinals.

The Bravettes lost to Helena Capital in the semis and later dropped a loser-out match to Missoula Sentinel. The Wolfpack beat Missoula Hellgate in loser-out play before falling to Helena. Billings Senior won the double-elimination tournament, besting Capital in the title match.

Comments

comments