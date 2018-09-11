We Gotta Goose

7:40 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 and asked to remain anonymous before reporting what he had just seen. When he was assured that his identity would remain confidential he told the dispatcher that he had just seen a small red dog run through the neighborhood and that it was causing all the other dogs in the area to bark.

10:03 a.m. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over a man and forgot to give him his license back after issuing a ticket.

12:15 p.m. Some Flathead County landfill employees captured a domesticated goose that has been living at the dump all summer. According to the county employees, the bird has been a welcomed addition to the dump the last few months but it recently decided to call the parking lot home. The employees thought that was a dangerous place for the bird so they captured it. They called up animal control asking for a crate so that it could be taken away to brighter pastures.

12:38 p.m. A Columbia Falls dog was accused of killing chickens on Anglers Way.

12:40 p.m. Some “drug activity” was going down at Burger King.

1:05 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he’s sick and tired of people turning around in his driveway and that he planned to set up a spike strip in front of his house. He was advised he could do what he wants, although the dispatcher suggested that a sign announcing the presence of the spike strips would be a nice touch.

3:01 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted to talk about something that went down between two trailer homes.

3:10 p.m. Two donkeys were wandering around at a Whitefish campground.

3:20 p.m. A boater on Flathead Lake called 911 because his motor died and he wanted some advice on what to do next.

4:51 p.m. A hungry horse was spotted in Kalispell.

5:12 p.m. A motor vehicle in Columbia Falls burst into flames.

6:08 p.m. “A bunch of drug paraphernalia” was discovered in Kalispell.

7:47 p.m. A Kalispell man faxed the police department to report that he discovered a pair of bolt cutters and a bag of men’s clothing.

8:23 p.m. A chainsaw was reported stolen in Kalispell.

8:30 p.m. Some “unusual behavior” was reported in Bigfork.

9:26 p.m. A stray dog was taken into custody in Kalispell.

10:44 p.m. A Kalispell man accused someone of trying to “sabotage” his truck.

11:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident was doing some late night donuts in an area parking lot, much to the dismay of some local residents.

Comments

comments