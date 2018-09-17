Montana Justices Side with University in Professor Sex Case

BOZEMAN — The Montana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a university accused of hiring and supervising a music professor despite sexual-misconduct allegations.

The high court ruled Tuesday that a lower court erred by saying a former student should win her case without trial because Montana State University destroyed email evidence.

Five of the seven justices said the lawsuit should go back to district court for further proceedings, saying there was no evidence the university intentionally destroyed emails to conceal evidence.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana State hired Shuichi Komiyama in 2006.

The unidentified student alleges Komiyama had a relationship with her and eventually raped her. The student claims a university official became aware of a variety of accusations against Komiyama, including that he’d sexted underage students.

Comments

comments