Montana Magazine Folding After Publishing Nearly 50 years

HELENA — Montana Magazine is folding after nearly 50 years of publishing stories and images of the state’s people, geography, history and culture.

The magazine’s general manager, Matt Gibson, wrote to subscribers Tuesday saying, “the dynamics of the publishing business have changed and the magazine has reached the end of its distinguished run.”

He thanked loyal readers and said they would be refunded the balance for their unfulfilled subscriptions.

Rick Graetz, who founded the magazine in 1970 sold it to Lee Enterprises in 1994, said Wednesday he was disappointed with the decision.

He says he has an essay in the final edition, out soon, called “This is Montana.”

Lee Enterprises also shut down the Missoula Independent newspaper this month, less than 18 months after purchasing the paper from Gibson.

