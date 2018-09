MANNING, N.D. — Sheriff’s officials say remains found in western North Dakota earlier this month are those of a missing Montana woman.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the family of Darlene Billie has been notified of the identification. The 55-year-old woman from St. Ignatius went missing last October after she left to visit family near the Montana-North Dakota border.

KXMB-TV reports the remains were found Sept. 3 in the northwest part of the county.

