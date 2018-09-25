Flathead’s Ben Perrin Notches Another Win

Flathead's Ben Perrin (center) leads the pack away from the starting line at the Flathead Invitational cross country race at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Sept. 7, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Senior Ben Perrin dusted a loaded field at the Butte Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 20, crossing the finish line in 15:25.2, nearly 40 seconds ahead of his closest rival.

Perrin has won four consecutive races this season and ran a personal best in Butte, four seconds faster than his winning time one week earlier at Missoula Sentinel. Glacier’s Simon Hill and Aren Alexander-Battee were third and fourth, respectively, helping Glacier finish fourth as a team. Missoula Sentinel won the team title ahead of Billings Senior and Helena High.

In the girls race, Flathead sophomore Tori Noland-Gillespie finished fourth in 19:23.8, less than 10 seconds out of second place. Billings Senior star Tiahna Vladic won the race with a dominating time of 18:05.3. Senior also won the team title while the Bravettes were second thanks to Sadie Wilson (19th), Meaghan Fisher (21st) and Hailey Allen (22nd).

The cross-country season continues at the Mountain West Invitational in Missoula on Sept. 29.

