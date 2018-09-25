Hunter Attacked by Grizzly Bear on Blackfeet Reservation

A hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation late Monday.

The hunter killed the bear and escaped with non-life threatening injuries. The man was taken to a hospital in Browning before being transferred to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, according to Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Director Dona Rutherford. The man was later released from the hospital.

According to Rutherford, the hunter, who is a resident on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, had just killed a moose and was preparing to move the animal when the bear attacked. The man was hunting with a friend at the time of the attack.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will investigate the incident.

