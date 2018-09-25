Libby’s Ryggs Johnston Rolling Into State Tournament

Three-time defending state champion Ryggs Johnston tuned up for the final competition of his high school career with a dominating performance at the Western A Divisional Tournament at Cabinet View Golf Club in Libby on Sept. 22.

Johnston fired a 65, 10 shots better than runner-up Matt Hobbs of Polson, to win the divisional crown on his home course. Johnston won the Class B state championships in 2016 and 2017 (Class B golf is played in the spring) and took home the Class A title last fall when the Loggers were bumped up to the higher classification. The senior is an Arizona State University commit and has twice qualified for the prestigious U.S. Amateur.

Hamilton won the team title at the divisional, followed by Stevensville and Polson.

In the girls tournament, Whitefish claimed the top spot behind three golfers in the top 12. Ella Shaw (87) was third, Megan Archibald (96) seventh and Kendal Reed (100) finished 12th. Butte Central’s Tricia Joyce claimed individual medalist honors.

The Class A state tournament is Sept. 28-29 in Hamilton, while the Class AA season concludes with its state tournament Sept. 27-28 in Butte.

