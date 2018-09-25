Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork Football Win Again

Whitefish High School throttled Browning 37-6 to win its third straight game, Columbia Falls pummeled Libby 62-15 and Bigfork blanked Thompson Falls 43-0 on a busy football Friday, Sept 21.

The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0 Northwest A) are on a three-game winning streak for the first time since their 2015 state championship season, and are now within one win of matching their combined total from the past two seasons. Whitefish has not lost in the month of September and held down a Browning team that had scored at least 26 points in each of its first four games. Quarterback Mark Anderson ran for a pair of touchdowns in the win, Jack Eisenbarth and Jack Schwaiger found the end zone rushing, and Carver Gilman made a 46-yard field goal.

Columbia Falls (3-1, 1-0) also won for the third week in a row, smothering an overmatched Loggers team with 48 first-half points. All-state running back Colten McPhee had an enormous day with six touchdowns, four on the ground and two through the air, and quarterback Drew Morgan threw for four scores.

In Class B, Bigfork (5-0, 4-0 Western B) remained atop the conference with another stifling defensive performance. The Vikings have shut out three of their five opponents this season, and they ran away from the Blue Hawks before halftime with 36 unanswered points. Quarterback Anders Epperly passed for four touchdowns, including two to Randy Stultz, who added another score on the ground.

Comments

comments