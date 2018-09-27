Montana Man Involved in Fatal Fight Pleads Guilty

GREAT FALLS — A Montana man charged after a fight that left the victim brain dead has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 27-year-old Darionn Douglas entered his plea Wednesday for the September 2017 fight. The victim, whose full name has not been released, suffered a serious debilitating brain injury.

Two days after the fight in Great Falls, medical personnel advised the investigating officer that the victim “was clinically brain dead.”

Prosecutors say Douglas and the victim had been drinking and arguing when they agreed to go outside and fight. According to court records, Douglas kicked the man in the face and knocked him out, then continued to punch, elbow and knee him in the face.

Douglas maintains that he never meant to kill the man.

