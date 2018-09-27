New Wildfire Destroys Outbuilding Near Yaak

Firefighters are dousing a 20-acre wildfire that was discovered south of Yaak on Wednesday.

The Seventeen Mile Fire is located 20 miles south of Yaak in the Kootenai National Forest. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is 10 percent contained and 60 firefighters are assigned to it.

The fire was first reported Wednesday evening and an initial attack team and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. While firefighters were able to protect a number of nearby homes, at least one outbuilding was lost to the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene overnight and dug hand line to prevent the fire from spreading further. No evacuations have been ordered.

Today, helicopters are being used to douse spot fires and additional firefighters are digging hand line to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

