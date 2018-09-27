University of Montana Announces Program Cuts, Changes

MISSOULA – University of Montana leaders announced budget cuts and reallocations as they work to match spending on instructors to total enrollment and interest in each area of study.

The budget reduction totals $5 million.

College deans and department chairs are tasked with meeting the budget goals by June 2021, and there could be retirements or layoffs.

School officials worked with faculty, staff and student leadership to determine which programs should be cut or enhanced with the goal of matching the average faculty-to-student ratios to the average ratio from 2009 to 2013. University enrollment has declined nearly 30 percent over the past seven years.

Provost Jon Harbor said Thursday the university plans to eliminate the Global Humanities and Religions program and the Material Sciences doctoral program while increasing funding for African-American Studies and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

