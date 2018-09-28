Fern Committed to Finding Solutions

Dave Fern has represented House District 5 in the Montana State Legislature and has worked on property tax reform. Many long time residents of our valley face the prospect of being forced to leave their property because of the combination of high taxes and fixed incomes. He is committed to finding solutions for his constituents.

Currently, Dave is working with his Republican colleagues on an interim committee to provide more affordable housing in the state. This bill passed unanimously in the committee and has moved on to the Legislature. Dave believes affordable housing is vital for a healthy community.

Fern retired from the Whitefish School Board in his 24th year after shepherding in two new schools and left at the time they were planning a new elementary school. He will continue to support all opportunities for our children within our public school system.

A vote for Dave Fern is a vote for a healthy community!

Dianne Grove

Whitefish

