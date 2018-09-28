Montana Senators Split on Accusations Against Kavanaugh

HELENA — Montana’s U.S. senators are split on whether the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are credible.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester watched portions of Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

Tester spokeswoman Marnee Banks says Tester found Ford’s testimony credible and the accusations troubling. He isn’t saying whether he’ll vote to confirm Kavanaugh, but will review the record and “continue to listen to the people of Montana about this lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.”

Daines said in a statement there is no evidence to support Ford’s accusations and that Kavanaugh is the subject of a last-minute smear campaign. Daines says he looks forward to voting for Kavanaugh.

