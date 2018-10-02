“Hey, that’s my cow’s water!”

6:39 a.m. Someone started their day by pocket dialing 911.

7:14 a.m. A group of school children waiting for the bus entertained themselves by laying in the road and playing chicken with local traffic.

8:38 a.m. Someone tried to break into a Bigfork office.

9:08 a.m. Someone spray painted the side of a Columbia Falls man’s home.

9:22 a.m. A dog was loose in Kalispell.

10:04 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 because her neighbor’s two dogs have been chasing deer all summer long and now three more dogs have arrived. The woman was concerned that the local deer population will not like getting constantly chased.

10:39 a.m. A Whitefish man was sick and tired of his neighbor letting his dog out to “do his business” in his own front yard.

10:57 a.m. A man and a woman were fighting in Kalispell. One was armed with a cane and the other was armed with a garden hose.

11:09 a.m. An abandoned pickup truck was found at a church.

11:31 a.m. A Kalispell resident saw someone talking on a phone while driving. The concerned citizen informed the driver that they shouldn’t drive while using a cell phone. The driver stuck their tongue out and kept on driving.

12:33 p.m. Tools were stolen in Kalispell.

1:13 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone keeps stealing guns out of his truck.

2:48 p.m. A man and a woman were walking down the interstate yelling at each other.

3:08 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his neighbor’s cows were drinking out of his cows’ water trough.

3:13 p.m. A Kalispell man was biking in the opposing lane.

3:20 p.m. A Kalispell man was chasing children around town.

3:27 p.m. A Bigfork woman was screaming at another woman inside a local salon because she allegedly called the cops on the first woman’s boyfriend who may or may not have been driving drunk.

4:29 p.m. A meat grinder was stolen.

4:41 p.m. A Kalispell woman said her neighbor’s cows keep eating her grass.

6:43 p.m. A Kalispell woman “thinks she’s being scammed.”

10:11 a.m. Someone was passed out on a sidewalk.

