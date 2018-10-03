Industry Groups Spending Millions to Defeat Ballot Measures

HELENA — Industry-funded opponents of two Montana citizen’s initiatives are vastly outspending the measures’ supporters to put their messages in front of voters about a month before Election Day.

New campaign finance reports show Montanans Against Tax Hikes spent an average $895,000 a week in September and the beginning of October on television, radio and print advertising.

The group is trying to defeat a ballot measure to raise Montana’s tobacco tax by $2 per pack and to tax vaping products for the first time.

By comparison, sponsors of the initiative have spent an average of $405,000 a week on television ads.

Another group funded by five mining companies has spent about $828,000 in September and October on ads to defeat an initiative that would add new requirements to mine cleanup plans.

Initiative sponsors report spending $110,000 on ads.

