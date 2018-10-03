Investigators Don’t Have Answers in Death of Montana Woman

MANNING, N.D. — Investigators say they’re developing leads, but still have no answers about the death of a missing Montana woman whose remains were found in western North Dakota.

Ranchers stumbled across the remains of Darlene Billie last month in Dunn County. The 55-year-old Billie had been missing from the Flathead Indian Reservation since last fall.

The Dunn County sheriff’s investigators say the remains were found in extremely rough terrain about 3 miles from a public road. Lead investigator Timothy Sul says the location of the remains is suspicious, but there are no signs of foul play.

Sull tells KXMB-TV his investigators are working with the Mackenzie County Sheriff’s Department, Flathead Tribal Police and the FBI.

Comments

comments