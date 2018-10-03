Man Investigated in 2001 Triple Murder Sentenced for Drugs

GREAT FALLS — A man who is still considered a “prime suspect” in a 2001 triple homicide at a western Montana beauty parlor has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in Great Falls.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 42-year-old Brian Weber was sentenced on Sept. 27 by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.

Prosecutors alleged Weber distributed drugs in Great Falls from 2014 through 2017, including while he was being held at a pre-release center.

Weber was charged with cutting the throats of Brenda Patch, Cynthia Paulus and Dorothy Harris at a hair salon in Florence in November 2001. He pleaded not guilty and the charges were later dismissed.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton tells KGVO-AM Weber is still a prime suspect and the case could be re-filed if more evidence comes to light.

